Annual leave 2023: how to get 47 days off work next year (using just 19 days of annual leave)
This is how to maximise your annual leave in 2023…
Summer might be on its way out but we’re already dreaming of travel plans for 2023. Now that we’re free to travel around the world (nearly) as normal post-lockdown, you might have a big trip on your mind. Or maybe you’re just craving some extended time off for a staycation or a relaxing couple of weeks completely away from your desk.
If so, you might be in luck, as we’ve figured out exactly how you can make the most of your annual leave in 2023, so you can get the most time off without wasting your leave days. It might be a little bit early to start thinking about booking leave for next year, but you won’t regret it when January comes around and you’ve secured the best possible annual leave dates. Not to mention the fact that you can look forward to these days off during any slow days at work when you’re feeling sluggish.
Especially if you’re getting to the end of the year and realising you have no annual leave days left, it might be worth thinking more strategically about how to use it in 2023. Although, if you do have annual leave days left, it’s important to use them even if you don’t have any holidays abroad booked. After all, a day spent resting at home or getting out in nature never hurt anybody, and your leave days are there for a reason – to ensure you get enough rest throughout the year.
Saying that, we have some good news. In 2023, you can get a whopping 47 days off work using just 19 days of annual leave. That’s 47 days to spend however you’d like: travelling, resting or finally reading that book that’s been sat on your bedside table since Christmas.
So how does this apparent magic trick work? Let’s break it down.
How to maximise your Easter break in 2023
If your employer closes on weekends and bank holidays, you can bag yourself a ten day break using only four days of annual leave. To do this, book the following days off as leave:
- Monday 3 April
- Tuesday 4 April
- Wednesday 5 April
- Thursday 6 April
You’ll then also have Friday 7th, Saturday 8th, Sunday 9th and Monday 10th April off work. Combined with the weekend prior to your leave, that’s a whopping ten days off work.
How to make the most of the Early May Bank Holiday
If ten days off in one go doesn’t feel like enough and you’re craving a little bit more rest and relaxation, not to worry. As the Early May Bank Holiday takes place shortly after the Easter break, you can make the most of this one for optimum holiday time too.
By booking the following days off, along with the Bank Holiday on 1st May, you’ll bag yourself a delicious nine days in a row away from your desk:
- Tuesday 2 May
- Wednesday 3 May
- Thursday 4 May
- Friday 5 May
Now, let’s maximise the Spring Bank Holiday
The Late May Bank Holiday falls on the 29th, so taking two days off on each side of it will give you a total of nine days off. May 2023 is looking pretty good so far, right?
Here are the days you need to book off:
- Tuesday 30 May
- Wednesday 31 May
- Thursday 1 June
- Friday 2 June
And what about the August bank holiday?
The bank holiday weekend is something many people look forward to every year, as it’s the perfect way to top off summer. But what if we told you there’s a way to make it even better? Because by taking four days off after the August bank holiday, you’ll have nine glorious consecutive days off work, which will definitely cure any end-of-summer blues.
These are the days you need to book off as leave:
- Tuesday August 29
- Wednesday August 30
- Thursday August 31
- Friday September 1
How to boost your Christmas holiday allowance
Let’s face it, no one really wants to work at Christmas, especially when Gavin and Stacey reruns are being played all day every day on the TV and there’s a box of Celebrations just sitting around and waiting to be consumed. Fortunately, maximising your annual leave at Christmas is easy, as you can transform just three days of leave into a huge ten days off work. What a way to end the year!
These are the days you should book off:
- Wednesday December 27
- Thursday December 28
- Friday December 29
One thing to remember is that you should check your employer’s policy on annual leave before you rush to book these days off. It’s worth remembering that they don’t actually have to give you paid leave on bank or public holidays. Find out more about what you’re entitled to on the Gov.uk website now.
However, if they do, a word to the wise – run, don’t walk, to book these days off, before your co-workers get there first.
