Summer might be on its way out but we’re already dreaming of travel plans for 2023. Now that we’re free to travel around the world (nearly) as normal post-lockdown, you might have a big trip on your mind. Or maybe you’re just craving some extended time off for a staycation or a relaxing couple of weeks completely away from your desk.

If so, you might be in luck, as we’ve figured out exactly how you can make the most of your annual leave in 2023, so you can get the most time off without wasting your leave days. It might be a little bit early to start thinking about booking leave for next year, but you won’t regret it when January comes around and you’ve secured the best possible annual leave dates. Not to mention the fact that you can look forward to these days off during any slow days at work when you’re feeling sluggish.