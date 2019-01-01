Everybody loves a holiday, there’s no doubt about it – but research has shown that hardly any of us are actually using our full annual leave allowance. That’s right: a recent study by YouGov, commissioned by London Stansted Airport, has revealed that a whopping two out of five Brits are losing out on their paid holiday days.

Why? Well, it’s all down to the enormous challenges the workplace has been putting on the UK’s workers. 15% of those polled said that they had been unable to find suitable days to take off work – while another 9% admitted that they’d been forced to miss out on a break due to the fact that there was nobody to cover their role while they were away. Fearing their workload would pile up to almost impossible levels during their absence, they succumbed to the UK’s toxic culture of overtime and put themselves at risk of burnout in the process.