When you’re feeling stressed and overworked, there’s nothing quite like a holiday. Acting a lot like a reset button, it offers us a chance to replenish our energy levels, take a break from our workplace worries, and return to the office with a fresh perspective.

So why are so few of us actually using our full annual leave allowance?

Research from YouGov, commissioned by London Stansted Airport, has revealed that a whopping two out of five Brits are losing out on their paid holiday days – largely because a) they had been unable to find suitable days to take off work, and b) there was nobody to cover their role while they were away.