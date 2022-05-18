When I was eight years old, I had it all figured out. I was going to be a paediatrician. I remember declaring my ambition to be a doctor to my parents over dinner. For my sometimes-traditional Indian parents, the reaction was an inner fist pump of pride, as if to say, “Yes, we succeeded!” (Succeeded, that is, in the desire for second-generation immigrants to have kids who went on to be doctors, lawyers or dentists.)

Throughout my childhood, I really clung to the idea of medicine. Sure, there was a momentary dip after I watched The Wedding Planner and was swept away with the idea of a job that came with a Britney-inspired headset, but I wanted to be Dr Billie more. Not even my high school’s careers counsellor, who informed me that the results of my aptitude test came back with ‘florist’, would throw me off track.

Spoiler alert: I fell at the first hurdle. Turns out you need an A-level in chemistry (along with pretty sound scientific knowledge) to study medicine at university, and covalent bonds and I were just not meant to be. But faster than Ross Geller could shout “Pivot!” I had a new plan: Latin teacher. While I was optimistic that everyone would be as enthralled with tales of the Roman empire as I was, sadly, I soon learned there wasn’t a huge demand for students clambering to learn a dead language.