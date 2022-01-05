“I’m glad to have my routine back”: 7 women on why they’re excited to return to work this week
- Lauren Geall
Struggling to get back into the swing of things after Christmas? We asked seven women who were excited to get back to work about the reasons why – and their answers provide a positive spin on the usual dreariness of January.
For many people, the idea of going back to work after the Christmas break is less than exciting.
After days spent consuming copious amounts of chocolate and watching endless TV, many people find the process of logging back on to their work laptops and facing their colleagues difficult to swallow, whether or not they’re dealing with a dose of back-to-work anxiety.
But not everyone finds the process of returning to work to be such a struggle. The back-to-work blues may be real, but there are also plenty of people who are happy to get back in the swing of things come the first week of January – in fact, for some, it’s pretty exciting.
So, why are some people so excited to get back to work, while others absolutely dread it?
To place a positive spin on the usual dreariness of this month and to give you a new perspective on the back-to-work period, we asked seven women to share the reasons why they’re excited to get back to work this week – and their answers were rather refreshing.
“I’m ready to be productive”
“After a week of sitting in front of the TV and eating my body weight in chocolate, I’ve been desperate to get back into some sort of routine – both with work and having something productive to think about, rather than just what movie I’m going to watch next. I started a new job on 4 January so that also had me really excited to get back to work.”
Nikki, 30, London
“It’s nice to talk to people”
“I’m glad to have a routine back and talk to people – isolating over Christmas with Covid-19 meant I didn’t get much contact with other humans! Getting back into the office makes me more likely to hit the gym, too, and I’m looking forward to getting fit again post-Covid and train for my second half marathon later this year.”
Amy, 27, Leeds
“It helps me feel more in control”
“While I love having time off as much as the next person, having nothing to focus on can be challenging when my OCD is flaring up. Returning to work restores some kind of direction in my day, which in turn helps me to feel more in control and prepared for the week ahead.”
Lauren, 24, London
“I enjoy having a daily routine”
“As much as I love the madness and mayhem over Christmas and new year, getting back to normal feels very cathartic to me. I enjoy having a daily routine as it helps my ‘inner calm’.”
Rae, 59, Broadstairs
“It helps me feel back to my old self”
“I had the worst pre-back-to-work blues this weekend before I was due to go back to work, but my first day was surprisingly smooth sailing, and by lunch, I felt back to my old self after a bit of an unhealthy post-Christmas slump. I especially enjoyed seeing all my teammates again and having a laugh with them, and work made the day speed along nicely – I’m loving having my routine back.”
Sarah, 40, London
“It’s a welcome distraction”
“I’m excited to get back to work this week as my career is a nice and welcome distraction from what has been the most challenging year of both my personal and professional lives. It’s been the only thing keeping me sane over the last 12 months, and I’m looking forward to getting started on new projects and making our business better than ever.”
Kirsty, 35, Harrogate
“It allows me to reunite with myself”
“Christmas is often described as a time for family, but as a mum it often feels like reverting to the 1950s where life just becomes about the children, faff and food. For me, and many parents, returning to work is a reunion with the self.”
Aceil, 31, London
