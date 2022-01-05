For many people, the idea of going back to work after the Christmas break is less than exciting.

After days spent consuming copious amounts of chocolate and watching endless TV, many people find the process of logging back on to their work laptops and facing their colleagues difficult to swallow, whether or not they’re dealing with a dose of back-to-work anxiety.

But not everyone finds the process of returning to work to be such a struggle. The back-to-work blues may be real, but there are also plenty of people who are happy to get back in the swing of things come the first week of January – in fact, for some, it’s pretty exciting.