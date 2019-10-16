It takes years to build a great career but just months for a bad boss to destroy it. A manager who bullies and blames will spread insecurity wherever they go, with a drip-drip pattern of behavior designed to undermine all who stand in their path.

Over a third of America’s workforce has experienced abuse from their colleagues in the form of threats, humiliation or sabotage of performance. A further 75% of those who quit do so because of a difficult supervisor rather than the position itself.

The Workplace Bullying Institute have a list of the top 25 workplace bullying tactics and it’s pretty bleak reading. Behaviours like singling out and isolating one person from co-workers; publicly displaying “gross,” undignified, but not illegal, behavior; abusing the evaluation process by lying about the person’s performance and even using confidential information about a person to humiliate privately or publicly. It ranges from the hard to identify to the outright aggressive.