“I once went to an interview for a ‘marketing agency’ who asked me to name all the types of marketing I knew. I listed about 30 but they pressed for more until I said ‘well, there’s door to door but the hit rate is so low it’s not worth it.’ Guess what they specialised in,”says @KrisWould.

“Doing the student milk round for finance jobs. Night before interview for a major player, did my pub shift. Woman in there was blind drunk, aggressive, lairy, and then took her top and bra off. Threw her into a taxi. Walked into interview, she was the (badly hungover) interviewer. Behind the bar, I had been in leggings and a tee, hair in a ponytail. In the interview, I was in suit, heels and makeup, so it took her a few seconds before the penny dropped. She looked me up and down, said, ‘Oh, it’s you’. And then said she didn’t see any point in continuing. I agreed (apart from anything else, she was a WRECK). I was, understandably, very cross. So I phoned their head office and snitched like a good’un. Several interviews later, I got the job. Took one with a different firm, honour satisfied. Just to point out: I am not a natural grass. If she had wanted to pretend we had never met and just got on with a fair interview, I would have been happy to keep schtum. It was very difficult not to look her in the nipples (again), though! Still traumatised,” says @TheStopthecoup.