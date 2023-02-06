Are ‘bare minimum Mondays’ the answer to the Sunday scaries?

The name ‘bare minimum Mondays’ might seem self-explanatory, but let’s break it down.

This does not mean giving up entirely and doing nothing each Monday (something that would likely get you in a lot of trouble with your boss). Instead, it’s about giving yourself permission to only do absolutely essential work tasks on the first day of a new week. Nothing more.

“The next few Mondays, I kept the experiment going,” Marisa Jo explains. “I would wake up and only write down to-dos that absolutely had to get done, and left any ‘wishful thinking’ tasks until Tuesday. I promised myself that these tasks, and these tasks alone, were all I needed to do today, and week after week, I felt better.

“Over time, the act of lowering the stakes, taking unnecessary pressure off myself, and being nicer to myself has allowed me to do more than when I was in my constant state of stress, assigning myself a mountain of work and barely making a dent due to overwhelm.”