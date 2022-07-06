“I’ve been promoted and become my friend’s boss – do things have to change between us?”
Should bosses and employees be friends? This week, Stylist’s Honest Boss helps one reader navigate being promoted over her coworkers
“I have just been promoted to head of my department, which is great – I think. The downside is that I am great friends with the two other women on the team and I’m unsure about how to behave now that I’ve gone from being their equal to being their boss. We socialise all the time outside of work but that might now feel awkward for all of us. Both of them also applied for the promotion and have been supportive about the fact that I got it over them, but I feel really anxious about navigating all of this going forward. I don’t want to lose their friendship but I also really want to succeed in this new role. Do I have to change my behaviour?”
Beth*, 33
Oof. I understand why you feel this could be a tricky situation. You will suddenly find yourself responsible for your friends, including their career progression and pay reviews. The positive thing to remember is that they sound as though they are pleased for you and are not harbouring any resentment that you got this promotion instead of them. In fact, they’re probably relieved that their new boss is someone they know, and to whom they won’t have to prove themselves to from scratch. So definitely hold on to that as you start your new role.
I once found myself being similarly promoted and fell into a total panic about altering my behaviour from ‘friend’ to ‘boss’. It might sound strange but the first thing I decided to change was my physical location. Even though my predecessor had sat among the team in the open-plan area, I opted to move into a boxed-off office to help myself feel different. It turned out to be an effective way of showing that someone new was in charge and my former friendship group seemed to appreciate the difference in this arrangement. As well as giving me some space, it gave them a chance to adjust to things without us all sitting there feeling, well, awkward. This experience also taught me the power of the boundary.
As well as creating some physical distance between myself and the team, I started to learn how to keep a slight emotional distance, too. This didn’t involve me changing my personality but I did make it obvious that I was now responsible for making decisions, as well as taking responsibility for when things went wrong. Everyone accepted that someone had to be the new boss – and maybe they all felt that it was better for that person to be someone they knew.
Luckily, I enjoyed being in charge and I quickly adjusted from feeling tentative to being more relaxed, and the friendly office atmosphere was quickly restored. I also found I could still be friends with the colleagues I’d been close to, and they were happy for their boss to be someone they trusted. However, I was always mindful to never discuss anyone’s performance, salary or personal life inappropriately. Trust me, in order for your colleagues to respect and trust you, that confidentiality is essential.
In terms of how you want to behave on a day-to-day basis, it’s worth considering what changes you want to make in your team, whether that’s physical, people-led or strategic. So, you may be tempted to retain the status quo, but it’s also really important to put your own stamp on the role. After all, whatever improvements you make will show why you deserved the promotion in the first place. Just remember all the times when you had an idea about how you’d like to run the department before your promotion – this is now your chance to implement some of those changes. Some things will work while others may not, but that newness should invigorate your colleagues, again reducing the potential for any weirdness in this new dynamic while you grow into your role.
It’s also important that you think about the kind of boss you want to be, but be sure to stay authentic to your real self. Don’t change your appearance dramatically or morph into a swaggering, power-crazed Succession-style character. There’s nothing worse than someone becoming a completely different person just because their job title has changed. It might help if you can recall the qualities of someone whose leadership you enjoyed and who helped you thrive. The most important thing to remember is that you were given this chance because of who you have always been.
Then, I’d suggest taking some time to work out how you intend to inspire and motivate your team, and how you’re going to make them feel valued and help them progress in their own careers. This is all part of your new responsibilities, of course. I would recommend consulting with others as much as feels comfortable, both your own line manager, HR and also your team. It’s a sign of strength and confidence to seek others’ advice. It suggests that you don’t have all the answers and want input from a range of voices.
You’ll find this will help in motivating your friends – especially if they are feeling deflated after not getting the role themselves – as they will feel listened to and will probably fire you up with some of their thoughts to make the department even more of a success. Likewise, share your thinking with them at all times, whether that’s via regular one-to-one Zoom meetings, office lunches or on an occasional off-site day. Being an open-minded leader at this early stage will reap long-term rewards.
It sounds like all of your worries are tied up with this concept of boundaries, for example where you should set them and when you can soften them now that you are in a more senior position to your friends. For example, socialising together can lead to difficult situations. If tongues are loosened with alcohol, there’s a risk colleagues who are your friends will vent to you about gripes and frustrations. It’s best if you are a bit wary of getting cornered at these events and being made to feel uncomfortable. It is never appropriate to start discussing someone’s pay rise in the pub!
There is no need to stop suddenly socialising with colleagues who are also friends but you need to wary if tongues are loosened with alcohol. There’s a risk your friends will vent their gripes and frustrations to you, and that could make a night out unpleasant for you. Sometimes you might have to make an early exit in order to maintain the respect you’ve worked hard to gain. Try never to discuss anything that could compromise your position, or to reveal inappropriate confidences about other staff. If your friends try to pressure you into talking about a politically sensitive issue, bat them off with a friendly but strict “no way.” I mean, it’s never appropriate to start discussing someone’s pay rise in the pub!
Once they realise you’re not going to be indiscreet, they should accept that even though things have changed, your friendship is still intact. These can be tricky waters to navigate but maintaining your moral compass as firm and fair will see you through. Others will be watching to see if you show favouritism to your mates so it’s key that you are also even-handed at all times. You might have to accept feeling slightly isolated for a while but when things settle down you can work out who you can confide in.
Finally, don’t be shy about confronting difficult issues as and when they occur. Be straightforward about your expectations and fair about mentoring if someone has made an error and requires guidance. Most importantly, be generous in your praise when things go well. There is no foolproof rule book for you to follow, but a combination of thoughtfulness and humility will serve you well. Think of the age-old maxim about treating people as you would want to be treated yourself as it’s a useful means of keeping yourself in check.
