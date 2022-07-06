It’s also important that you think about the kind of boss you want to be, but be sure to stay authentic to your real self. Don’t change your appearance dramatically or morph into a swaggering, power-crazed Succession-style character. There’s nothing worse than someone becoming a completely different person just because their job title has changed. It might help if you can recall the qualities of someone whose leadership you enjoyed and who helped you thrive. The most important thing to remember is that you were given this chance because of who you have always been.

Then, I’d suggest taking some time to work out how you intend to inspire and motivate your team, and how you’re going to make them feel valued and help them progress in their own careers. This is all part of your new responsibilities, of course. I would recommend consulting with others as much as feels comfortable, both your own line manager, HR and also your team. It’s a sign of strength and confidence to seek others’ advice. It suggests that you don’t have all the answers and want input from a range of voices.

You’ll find this will help in motivating your friends – especially if they are feeling deflated after not getting the role themselves – as they will feel listened to and will probably fire you up with some of their thoughts to make the department even more of a success. Likewise, share your thinking with them at all times, whether that’s via regular one-to-one Zoom meetings, office lunches or on an occasional off-site day. Being an open-minded leader at this early stage will reap long-term rewards.