Beth Kirkbride was working in Oxford as a marketing and communications officer when the pandemic hit the nation. She began working from home in the city from March 2020. But after a four-year relationship ended, Beth and her boss agreed that she would move to Sheffield and live with her parents. She says, “It wasn’t practical to continue living in a one-bed flat with my ex, and I couldn’t afford to move somewhere else in Oxford while continuing to pay for the flat.”

The 24-year-old says she worked “fine” from her parents’ home and was reassured by her boss that when life reverted to normality, she would work through a hybrid of remote work and travel to the company’s different locations. She was then told she had to return to Oxford immediately with no warning. She tried to negotiate with her boss about where it would be practical for her to continue working. After suggesting Liverpool because of her family connections there, her company “insisted on Oxford”. The unexpected U-turn threw a spanner in the works. It felt like “the rug was pulled out from under my feet,” says Beth.