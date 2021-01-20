INvolve, the global network championing diversity and inclusion in business, is calling for companies to collect data and set targets in order to increase LGBTQ+ representation.

While several companies have published public targets for gender and ethnically diverse representation but not LGBTQ+, leaving LGBTQ+ employees out in the cold when it comes to holding companies to account on diversity with hard data.

The call is timed alongside the launch of the annual INvolve OUTstanding LGBTQ+ Role Models Lists, which celebrates businesspeople playing a key role in breaking down barriers at work for LGBTQ+ individuals; using their positions to keep diversity and inclusion at the top of the agenda.

There are currently just four publicly out LGBT+ CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and no publicly out LGBT+ CEOs in the FTSE 100; and these figures haven’t improved for several years. In fact, there are now fewer LGBT+ CEOs in the FTSE 100 than in 2018.

Here, INvolve’s Founder and CEO, Suki Sandhu OBE, who was awarded his OBE in 2019 for services to diversity in business, has worked for nearly a decade on advising companies on how to improve diversity outlines what must change and how.