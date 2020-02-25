Throughout my time as a student and a journalist, there’s one truth I’ve had to learn to accept: I perform best under pressure.

Back in school, I would, without exception, leave all my homework until the very last minute. Some of my best university essays were written after midnight the night before they were due. Without the motivation of a deadline, I find it incredibly difficult to get things done – I need to know when things are going to end in order to be able to start.

And according to a new study by a team of researchers at Tel Aviv University, I’m not the only one who finds deadlines a particularly effective motivator when it comes to getting my work done well and on time.

The study, which was published in the journal Cognition, found that, when we have advance knowledge of when a task is going to end, we perform better at it.