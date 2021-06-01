“My first job was at a hospice in their marketing and communications department and my manager told me it’s important to be visible, through your work, in any organisation you work for. She’d often encourage me to take lead on projects, present at company meetings, encourage me to work directly with senior staff and ensure my name was on all the pieces of work I did or contributed to. This advice has been invaluable to me throughout my career. It’s helped me build a positive reputation in my current organisation where my contribution is evident.

“Unfortunately, people will take credit for your work where they can. My manager also showed me how to elevate others who don’t hold as much privilege as you and to give them opportunities where they wouldn’t usually receive them. I am a South-Asian woman and have been the ethnic minority in all the jobs I’ve had. This has inspired me to do the same for others in areas where I have privilege too.”

Jaini Haria, 27, London