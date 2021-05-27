The elusive work-life balance. It’s something most of us struggled with before the pandemic, but do even more now that the boundaries between home and work have been well and truly blurred.

We all know what a lack of it looks balance, though. Always eating lunch at our desks, never taking all of our holiday days and checking our emails before we’ve even brushed our teeth are all recognisably unhealthy behaviours that we’re *probably* all guilty of.