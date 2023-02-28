7 digital planners to help you and your team stay organised

Whether you’re running a business, managing a team or want to keep your tasks organised, these digital planners are sure to help.
Staying organised at work is no mean feat – especially when you’re juggling a hundred different tasks and responsibilities. Not only do you need to keep track of internal and external deadlines, but you also need to make sure you have time to do the work required to meet them.
There are, of course, lots of ways to do this. For some people, it’s all about pen and paper, whether in the form of an organised diary or a more informal to-do list. But if you prefer a more digital approach, then adopting a digital planning system could be the perfect fit.
Not only do digital planners allow you to be more flexible (instead of crossing out mistakes and changed dates, you can simply move tasks around), but they also allow you to plan alongside members of your team and share your workflow, helping to increase collaboration.
The only problem? With so many digital planners on the market, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. So, to narrow down your search, we’ve put together this guide to some of the best digital planners to help you get started. Keep scrolling to check them all out.
Best for customisation: Notion
An all-in-one workspace, knowledge hub and personal planning system, it’s not hard to see why Notion has attracted so much attention online over the last couple of years.
What really makes it stand out is its customisation – whether you’re looking for a personal habit tracker, need to manage a project with multiple colleagues or simply want a place to store all your notes and information, then you can do it with Notion.
Its most recent update even saw AI tools built into the platform, so you can generate ideas and write notes even faster.
Best for breaking down big projects: Asana
Asana’s wide range of planning tools and customisable systems make it a great platform for anyone looking for help managing big projects with lots of people involved.
Not only can you break each project down into individual steps, but you can also manage what tasks have been assigned to who and keep track of when and how those tasks are going to be completed, so you’ll always know whether you’re on track.
The workload management tools available as part of Asana also make it possible for you to ensure that no one member of the team is being overloaded.
Best for simplicity: Microsoft Lists
Did you know that Microsoft has its own digital planning system included in the Microsoft 365 package? While it has a dedicated Microsoft Planner app for wider team management, Microsoft Lists offers a simple and effective way to keep track of team information.
You can organise everything from events to issues with the click of a button and customise the system to meet your needs. Plus, as with all Microsoft apps, its design is easy and intuitive to use.
Best for personal development: Todoist
Staying motivated and keeping on top of everything you want to achieve can be difficult, but Todoist makes things a whole lot easier. As you might expect, it’s central offering is its to-do list function, which offers you the opportunity to break down tasks into sub-tasks and keep track of everything in one place.
Then, when you need a boost, you can check out the app’s inbuilt productivity tracker, which lets you see just how much you’ve done and how far you are from reaching your next goal.
Best for wellbeing: Lunatask
Lunatask is such an impressive platform that it’s hard to know where to start. As well as helping you complete your work in a way that works for you, it also functions as a personal organiser complete with mood and habit trackers and tools to promote better wellbeing, such as an option to hide work-related tasks at the weekend.
It’s particularly powerful for people with ADHD; in fact, the entire app was designed with ADHD brains in mind – perfect for helping you to get stuff done and look after your wellbeing at the same time.
Best for visuals: Structured
If you like your platforms to look pretty and function effectively, then Structured could be the digital planner for you. It’s worth noting that it doesn’t offer as many features as some of the other apps on this list – it only really suits those looking for a personal task management system – but its simplicity and aesthetic design make it stand out.
You can also sync your tasks across all devices if you work in multiple places, so you’ll never be without your daily schedule at hand.
Best for staying on track: TickTick
Clear your mind of everything you have to do with the help of TickTick, a customisable task manager designed to help you get things done. Not only does it offer multiple to-do list views – including a calendar layout – and allow you to work collaboratively with team members, but it also boasts a built-in pomodoro timer and white noise library to help you focus on the work at hand.
Last, but by no means least, the platform’s achievement feature gives you a pat on the back for getting things done – perfect for when your motivation levels are lacking.
