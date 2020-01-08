Whether you’re set on landing a promotion in 2020 or just want to get better at your job this year, listening to one (or more) of these motivational careers podcasts could be a great first step.

As we (often reluctantly) return to work after the Christmas break, many of us will be thinking about where our career is headed in 2020. And whether you’re looking to find a new job, land a promotion or improve your performance this year, careers podcasts could be a great place to start. Across the various podcast platforms, career experts, businesswomen and influencers are taking to podcasts to share their top tips on everything from social media marketing to motivational exercises. And with titles from the likes of Mary Portas and Pandora Sykes, there’s lots to learn.

You may also like The best podcasts by women to listen to in 2019

The best part? Podcasts make learning on the go completely accessible, meaning you can use the time you spend commuting to work to motivate yourself for the day ahead. So without further ado, here’s 12 of the best careers podcasts to help you launch your journey to career success this January.

In Focus by Marriott with Pandora Sykes

Marriott Hotels has teamed up with journalist and esteemed podcast queen herself, Pandora Sykes, for a three part series aimed at the ambitious. From working out how self care can contribute to your success to the key to being a good leader in 2019, this short but sweet series is a one stop shop in professional empowerment. We love the episode called Turn your Ambition into Reality, which brings together Emma Gannon, the best-selling author of The Multi-Hyphen Method and Ctrl Alt Delete podcast host; Cassandra Stavrou, co-founder of the innovative health snack, Propercorn and Liz Ward, founder of Slick Pivot, a revolutionary coaching company for start-ups, to speak about the utilised their ambition to get them where they are today.

Work Like a Woman by Mary Portas

Named after her book of the same name, the Work Like a Woman podcast by Mary Portas explores how we can put kindness and compassion at the heart of business. Joined by guests including Bryony Gordon and Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside, Portas explains how we all have the power to change the world of work - a weekly dose of inspiration for any working woman.

Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso

If you’re looking for some serious motivation, look no further than Girlboss Radio. The premise is simple: each week, Girlboss CEO Sophia Amoruso sits down for a conversation with an inspirational woman, who shares their tips for building a successful career or building your own business. With interviews featuring trailblazers such as Jameela Jamil and Emily Weiss (founder and CEO of Glossier) AND a catalogue of episodes going all the way back to 2015, this one’s sure to be a winner.

Goal Digger

Social media influencer Jenna Kutcher shares her stories, tips and tricks on how to transform your passion into a profitable business on this podcast all about productivity and career development. Whether you’re running your own business already or looking to go self-employed, the Goal Digger podcast covers everything from SEO to social media marketing, with some interviews scattered in between.

Conversations of Inspiration

Founder of Notonthehighstreet and Holly & Co Holly Tucker sits down with a different business founder every week to talk about the trials and tribulations of starting your own business. If you’re looking for a bit of advice and inspiration or just want to learn more about the behind the scenes of your favourite brands, Conversations of Inspiration is a great podcast for learning more about other people’s approaches to work.

In Good Company with Otegha Uwagba

Featuring practical advice, lots of ideas, and interviews with inspiring, successful women, In Good Company with Otegha Uwagba is a monthly podcast with a lot to give. As founder of Women Who and author of Little Black Book: A Toolkit for Working Women, Uwagba is a true expert in helping women get to where they want to be.

Adulting

Less of a careers podcast and more of a what-am-I-doing-in-life manual, Adulting will provide you with the guidance you need to get your sh*t together. Expand your mind and open yourself up to new possibilities with this educational and eye-opening podcast.

Power Hour

Adrienne Herbert’s Power Hour is a motivational powerhouse aimed to help you make the most of your time and find success. Via interviews with experts, change makers and innovators, Herbert guides you to explore new ways of living in order to unlock your full potential, whatever you want to achieve!

The Femails

Covering all things women and all things career, The Femails podcast is a crash course in being a working woman in the 21st century. Want to know what it takes to build a successful and fulfilling career on your terms? Then look no further. Covering everything from personality types to the ambition trap, host Career Contessa covers a variety of topics which will help you to develop your career.

Squiggly Careers

Amazing If founders Sarah Ellis and Helen Tupper tackle the daunting question: “Want to have a happy career and love your job but not sure where to start?” Featuring practical tips and tricks on how to improve your work life alongside interviews with inspirational guests, this podcast will help you to take control of where your career is headed.

Wanna Be

Described as “the podcast that takes you from where you are to where you wanna be in 30 minutes or less,” Wanna Be is sure to give you that push you need to achieve your goals. Each 30 minute episode sees host Imrie Morgan joined by a guest to discuss an issue that is limiting their personal or professional development - tune in to think about your problems in a new and thought-provoking way.

Second Life

Last but not least, Second Life is a podcast which looks at career changes - at any age. Featuring interviews with guests such as actress Shay Mitchell and Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships Eva Chen, this podcast is for those looking for that sign to make a change.