5 companies that set the standard in supporting staff’s mental health

Calling in sick to work can be a nerve-wracking experience. Even though that tonsillitis/stomach bug/ migraine is all too real for you, there’s always a wave of guilt or panic that your employer will think you’re trying to pull a fast one – and that’s when there are physical symptoms to prove your case.

So what about when your mental health is suffering? Would you feel empowered to tell your boss that you need some time for your mind, or supported in asking for mental health-help in the work place?

Well, right now not enough of us do, and every year 300,000 people in the UK with long-term mental health conditions lose their jobs.