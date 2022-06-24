Black and South Asian women in the UK have to wait 2 months longer to land first job despite high career confidence
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
It takes Black women, on average, 5.1 months to secure their first role, and 4.9 months for South Asian women, according to a new report from Totaljobs.
On average, it takes Black and South Asian women in the UK at least two months longer than their white colleagues to secure their first job after leaving education, new research has found.
The new report from Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust highlights career progression challenges for Black and South Asian women in the UK and found that after leaving education, it took Black women, on average, 5.1 months to secure their first role, and 4.9 months for South Asian women.
This is compared to 3.4 months for white men and 2.8 months for white women.
It comes as the study also found Black and South Asian women have higher levels of confidence and optimism upon leaving education.
Before stepping into the world of work, 66% of Black women and 62% of South Asian women believed they could accomplish anything in their future career, compared to 38% of white women and 46% of white men.
While the level of confidence is higher upon leaving education, confidence among women of colour starts to wane as they enter employment and deal with the difficulties that can come with that, ranging from feeling the need to code-switch (two-thirds of Black and South Asian women felt the need to code-switch) to facing discrimination in the workplace (four-fifths of Black and South Asian women shared that they have faced discrimination in the workplace).
“A person’s career journey should see their confidence build over time, as their employer supports their desire for growth and ambition for career progression,” said Jon Wilson, CEO of Totaljobs.
“However, our research shows that for Black and South Asian women, this confidence stagnates because many find themselves in workplaces that are not meeting their needs, whether that’s in the form of unaddressed discrimination, the additional pressures that come with a lack of representation or simply not feeling comfortable to be themselves.”
In order to challenge this disparity, Wilson says organisations must create “a more diverse working culture” which is “embedded in the needs of Black and South Asian women”.
“The findings are indeed sobering, which is why we have worked with The Diversity Trust to identify clear areas of focus for employers. The creation and funding of employee-led networks is one-way employers can ensure the voices of Black and South Asian women are heard while offering a safe space within the organisation where lived experiences can be shared.”
Wilson adds that employers can also consider the “role their attraction and recruitment strategies play in opening up opportunities”.
Commenting on the findings, Tinashe Verhaeghe, consultant at The Diversity Trust, said: “The findings in this study are significant, highlighting some of the structural and institutional barriers that Black and South Asian women face to succeeding in their chosen career.
“Despite this, the women we surveyed and spoke to expressed confidence in themselves and a desire for employers to examine their structural and implicit biases for them to have improved chances to succeed and experience less harm in the workplace. There is sufficient evidence of the need for change, the impetus is now on employers and colleagues to act.”
Image: Getty