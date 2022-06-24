In order to challenge this disparity, Wilson says organisations must create “a more diverse working culture” which is “embedded in the needs of Black and South Asian women”.

“The findings are indeed sobering, which is why we have worked with The Diversity Trust to identify clear areas of focus for employers. The creation and funding of employee-led networks is one-way employers can ensure the voices of Black and South Asian women are heard while offering a safe space within the organisation where lived experiences can be shared.”

Wilson adds that employers can also consider the “role their attraction and recruitment strategies play in opening up opportunities”.

Commenting on the findings, Tinashe Verhaeghe, consultant at The Diversity Trust, said: “The findings in this study are significant, highlighting some of the structural and institutional barriers that Black and South Asian women face to succeeding in their chosen career.

“Despite this, the women we surveyed and spoke to expressed confidence in themselves and a desire for employers to examine their structural and implicit biases for them to have improved chances to succeed and experience less harm in the workplace. There is sufficient evidence of the need for change, the impetus is now on employers and colleagues to act.”