The significant rise in the number of companies bringing back boomerang staff suggests it may become a new trend in hiring. Anthony Klotz, associate professor of management at Texas A&M University, who coined the term ‘The Great Resignation’ told Wired that this wave of boomerang employees will last for the next five years.

As with quitting, there can be many reasons for wanting to return to a former organisation. A new company may not have the right culture, other people will have recovered from burnout and want to return to work or a company may have changed its views on things such as flexible working.

The pandemic may also be more directly to blame for the rise in boomerang hires. According to the Financial Times, over the last two years, people quitting jobs and starting new roles will have had to deal with remote onboarding and working from home. All of which make it harder to get to grips with a new company and create social bonds with new colleagues.