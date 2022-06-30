I’ll never forget landing my first job on a glossy magazine. I was in my early 20s and thought I’d made it; my editorial assistant role was set to be my big break into journalism. Keen to impress, I fell over myself to get bylines and volunteered to do the tasks nobody wanted. It didn’t go unnoticed. “I’d really like you to be an associate editor in a year or two,” my boss said after my first few months. I was thrilled – it was a big promotion opportunity.

She hinted at it again a few times soon after. So naturally, I thought if I proved myself, eventually the job would be mine. I took on more responsibility well above my pay grade. But at my appraisal a year on, despite my boss saying I’d surpassed expectations, she didn’t mention the promotion. I was so confused.

“Breadcrumbing, where one party shows just enough attention towards the other to keep them keen, is a watchword in romantic relationships, but it happens on a platonic level in the workplace too,” explains Nicki Bass, a business psychologist at Resilience at Work. “At work we’re hardwired to respect the imbalance of power between boss and employee. Yet if your superior regularly hints at promotions, opportunities or pay rises without ever delivering, just like in dating, this non-committal behaviour can be a red flag.”