Burnout is rising steeply in the work world right now, with many of us putting in more hours than ever. A recent study found that UK employees have increased their workload by 25% under lockdown, taking on more projects and typically logging off at around 8pm.

All of which makes pushback measures like the one introduced by dating app Bumble this week more vital to helping teams de-stress. The relationships service, founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, has gifted its 700 employees around the world five paid days this week off to recharge after an intense year of growth.