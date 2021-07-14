You can’t pay for childcare on those wages, so sometimes your kids would come with you in the car – I’ve had to do that myself. And you would hope you didn’t get spot-checked… it would depend on your supervisor whether they would say ‘don’t let me catch you again’ or would turn a blind eye.

On an average half-hour call you might get someone up and out of bed, wash them, give them breakfast and their medication. Then tidy up and make their bed, open their curtains, make them a snack and stick it in the fridge for later. Maybe empty their catheter and clean their commode.

You do all those things in half an hour and get maybe £4.50. Then you go to another call, get verbally abused and told you’re rubbish, and again, £4.50. Because of the time pressure you have to prioritise the most important things, such as medication and hygiene.

You can go to one call where someone has been in desperate need of medical attention and then go straight to the next call and have to act as though nothing has happened.

It can be a lovely, fulfilling, and important job, but it can also be emotional and stressful. In the end it all caught up with me and I ended up ill with stress, anxiety and exhaustion, and went off on the sick.

At some point a colleague of mine quit and started working for herself as a self-employed home carer; it felt like a big risk to follow her but I thought, what do I have to lose?

To read the findings in full visit The Bureau of Investigative Journalism