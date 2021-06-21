“Of course many people have been impacted regardless of race, but for the Black community specifically, there’s been that heavy impact. So how do you continue to show up for work despite some of the challenges you may be facing at home? And then I think when we also add that to the lens of being maybe a mother or a carer, a lot of Black women are juggling how they manage their home life alongside their work-life and still deliver in that space.”

Raphael: “There are a number of challenges that Black professionals and entrepreneurs go through which we talk a lot about in Twice As Hard. For example, we’ve got a whole chapter on navigating white spaces, and what we see is that a lot of Black professionals and entrepreneurs find it hard to fit into the work environment because a lot of work environments are catered towards a white audience.

“I think another problem Black women face in particular is dealing with some of the stereotypes associated with Black women, especially when it comes to being seen as aggressive. So Black women in leadership positions have to work to be seen as assertive but not necessarily aggressive.

“Black women also face the challenge of being judged based on their hair. The standard of professionalism in the workplace is based on the white image, so a lot of Black women struggle to bring their Afro hair or their braids to work.