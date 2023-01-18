It’s basically the opposite of coasting. It’s an attempt to take back some control over our careers, which can feel unsteady, recognising that we can curate a career that we genuinely love.

Research from LinkedIn found that 56% of UK employees have made positive changes at work in response to economic turbulence, including proactively taking on new projects (39%), networking more (35%) and making more of an effort with colleagues (30%), while 74% say they’re planning to invest in new skills to boost their ability to weather this economic storm.

Charlotte Davies, LinkedIn’s career expert, says: “It’s inspiring to see UK professionals taking on 2023 with such confidence and once again showing how resilient they are, despite so much change and uncertainty. The cost of living crisis will definitely have played a part in the number of people looking for a new role, and our research shows that 2023 is the year of ‘career committing’ – the process of investing in your career against a backdrop of economic uncertainty. We’re seeing the UK workforce understand their value; they are more empowered to push for promotions and advance their careers via upskilling, which will set them up positively for the year ahead.”

Sounds good to us. So, how can we get in on the career committing trend? Helen Tupper, co-host of the Squiggly Careers podcast and CEO of Amazing If, shares her top tips.