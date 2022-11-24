Career cushioning is the next big work trend – but should you be doing it?

“Career cushioning is on the rise because workers are increasingly worried about their jobs,” says Jill Cotton, a careers expert at Glassdoor. “Faced with a looming recession, discussion around layoffs and being made redundant has soared on Glassdoor. In response to the worsening economic uncertainty, workers are getting jittery and ‘career cushioning’.

“Career cushioning means an employee is quietly scoping out a ‘plan B’ in case they lose their job due to reasons outside their control. It’s recognition that your current job probably won’t be your last and your focus is not on making yourself indispensable and therefore impossible to get rid of.”

What that looks like in practice can range from regularly updating your CV and LinkedIn to keeping in contact with recruiters and potential future bosses. Essentially, it’s hedging your bets and giving yourself some insurance, with the thinking that you could get laid off or want to quit your job sharpish at some point in the future.

It’s not the same as being desperate to leave your current job and going all-in on the hunt for a new role, but something a little softer.

“The term includes the word ‘cushion’, which implies that there’s a softening of the impact in the event that someone is laid off or unexpectedly terminated,” says Daphne E Jones, board member and author of Win When They Say You Won’t: Break Through Barriers And Keep Leveling Up Your Success. “Career cushioning is like having an insurance policy.”

“The key to success is discretion and balance; career cushioning is just enough to set yourself up for future success should you lose your job without putting yourself in a vulnerable position if your employer is looking to cut costs,” Cotton explains.