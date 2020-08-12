One of the many things the coronavirus pandemic has put on hold is our careers. Whether you’ve been on furlough or have been working from home, the last couple of months have definitely been quiet when it comes to career progression.

However, as the furlough scheme starts to phase out and many of us prepare to return to the office, it’s about time we started thinking about the future again and putting plans into action when it comes to our career goals and dreams.

If only doing that was as easy as it sounded. Because although many of us might dream about landing a promotion, putting ourselves forward for more opportunities and being confident in our abilities, doing those things is a lot more daunting than we’d like to admit. And that’s where ‘career fear’ comes in.