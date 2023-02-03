The idea of taking a break from work is something many of us desire.

Whether it’s to go travelling around the world or to focus on other creative endeavours, signing off from Slack for an extended period of time and doing whatever you want to do certainly sounds ideal in theory – but the reality of coming back to work and explaining what you did during your career gap, and why you did it, can certainly put a dampener on things.

According to research by Applied, a third (33%) of employees have taken a career break of six months or more. However, 53% said they would feel more confident applying for jobs if they did not have to share the gap on their resume with employers, highlighting the challenges faced by those who take employment gaps and are presented with challenges when they’re ready to return to their chosen field.