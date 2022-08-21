And sometimes the ick is, well, genuinely icky. Recalling an old bar job, former waitress Jenny*, 31, says: “I loved it at first for a good while – the banter with friends, some of the cool work events we hosted, and the after work drinks. But dealing with different scenarios on shift definitely gave me the ick in the end.”

There were the leery, sexist questions from male customers, “laughing it off as banter, then them asking again and not letting it go,” and snobbish attitudes from guests – “the condescending remarks as if we all had no prospects in life”. And then there were the downright grim moments, “like having to clear up someone’s knickers that they’d left behind at the foot of one of the tables” (and that’s the most PG of her anecdotes).

When you catch the ick for someone you’re dating, you might feel suddenly compelled to spend as little time with that person as possible – whether that’s an act of deliberate relationship sabotage, or just because once you’ve clocked the way they eat, or the voice they use on the phone, it really is unbearable. With work, though, that’s not exactly possible, so you’re likely to find your frustrations manifesting themselves in other ways, Stapleton notes.