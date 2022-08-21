Is your job giving you the ick? How to spot the warning signs - and know when to leave
The ick isn’t limited to the world of dating - and once it strikes at work, it’s hard to ignore…
When the ick strikes, it’s often the death knell for any fledgling relationship. Once you’ve realised that the sight of them wearing flip-flops makes you shudder internally, or that their insistence of carrying their passport around in a plastic wallet on holiday is enough to induce mild nausea, it’s pretty clear that this is not a love story for the ages.
“When you’ve seen a boy and got the ick, it doesn’t go,” Love Island’s Olivia Atwood said in 2017. “It’s caught you and it’s taken over your body.” She wasn’t wrong, but that insidious icky feeling isn’t limited to your dating life - you can experience it in the world of work too. Viscerally so – just think back to a meeting filled with empty buzzwords that sent shivers down your spine (after almost a decade in journalism, I’ve wondered whether I’d somehow fallen into an episode of W1A approximately 642 times) or the last time you forced a smile when your boss referred to the company as “just like family.”
Career change coach Alice Stapleton defines a work ick as “your work having the ‘cringe factor’. Little things annoy you, you find yourself irritated a lot of the time and you hate people asking how your day was”. To put it bluntly: “you’re sick of your job, your colleagues and all things work-related.”
Just like in dating, career icks are unpredictable and totally individual. There’s no one-ick-fits-all rule - and perks that might be a genuine draw for some colleagues can totally alienate others. When I start digging into the work peeves that grate on us, organised fun comes up again and again – think Friday drinks carts, ping pong tables and “quirky” decorations in the break-out area (the word “break-out area” is a personal ick). Well-intentioned but badly executed wellness policies also feature heavily – like passive-aggressive emails reminding everyone that the Thursday guided meditation sesh is compulsory (subtext: you’ll probably have to stay late to make up all the work you couldn’t do when you were begrudgingly aligning your chakras).
And sometimes the ick is, well, genuinely icky. Recalling an old bar job, former waitress Jenny*, 31, says: “I loved it at first for a good while – the banter with friends, some of the cool work events we hosted, and the after work drinks. But dealing with different scenarios on shift definitely gave me the ick in the end.”
There were the leery, sexist questions from male customers, “laughing it off as banter, then them asking again and not letting it go,” and snobbish attitudes from guests – “the condescending remarks as if we all had no prospects in life”. And then there were the downright grim moments, “like having to clear up someone’s knickers that they’d left behind at the foot of one of the tables” (and that’s the most PG of her anecdotes).
When you catch the ick for someone you’re dating, you might feel suddenly compelled to spend as little time with that person as possible – whether that’s an act of deliberate relationship sabotage, or just because once you’ve clocked the way they eat, or the voice they use on the phone, it really is unbearable. With work, though, that’s not exactly possible, so you’re likely to find your frustrations manifesting themselves in other ways, Stapleton notes.
“You might find yourself rolling your eyes at certain things, swearing under your breath when emails come in, groaning inside during a meeting,” she says. “Maybe you’re short with people, more confrontational than usual, uncharacteristically disrespectful of your colleagues.” Boredom, a lack of motivation and a sinking sense of apathy are other symptoms.
While a romantic ick often kicks in during the early stages of a relationship (perhaps that’s why it’s so rife in the Love Island villa), its career equivalent is more likely to strike later on. “It usually takes two to three years to feel you’ve mastered a role. It’s normal to start considering where you go next after that amount of time,” Stapleton explains.
“The ick factor could be more likely to creep in after this stage when you feel a new challenge is needed, but aren’t sure what the next step looks like, meaning you feel stuck where you are.” Lily*, 32, tells me how, after working for the same company since graduation, it was as if a switch flipped one day. “I realised how incompetent the people are, and how I now have no tolerance for it,” she says. It spurred her on to successfully find a new job elsewhere – luckily, because the ick only intensified, colouring her attitude towards colleagues she’d previously grudgingly put up with (“I was like, ‘god you are dull’”).
There’s no hard and fast time scale for the ick, though (otherwise HR would probably include it as a compulsory section in your annual appraisal) because feeling overworked or undervalued can strike six months or six years into a role. “You might no longer see the point or purpose in your work or company, you may feel unrecognised, [or] you may be stressed due to an unrealistic workload,” Stapleton says.
In her previous career in professional services marketing, she recalls “spending days, maybe even weeks, designing an advert for a trade magazine. I remember thinking, ‘Is anyone really going to see this advert and [hire] this company off the back of it?’ The amount of opinions that were required to get the advert signed off also blew my mind.”
Just like in our dating lives, work icks can also be more serious red flags, pointing towards a bigger problem - like a lack of respect, or a fundamental mismatch in values. Cringe-inducing LinkedIn talk – like a boss instructing employees to “hustle harder” or praising the“fast-paced work environment” – can often mask an office culture where boundaries are non-existent.
Some icks are just straightforward workplace gaslighting. 31-year-old Rebecca*, who works in the legal sector, says the ick kicked in for her after managers “made redundancies, then we all had to work extremely long hours to make up for the people [they had] got rid of” - the exact thing that the higher-ups had promised them wouldn’t happen after the cuts.
Feeling like your every move, from the times you take your breaks or the choice of punctuation you use to sign off emails, is being passive-aggressively surveilled by an all-seeing micro-manager is another common gripe. A 2014 survey found that 59% of workers had dealt with an overbearing boss, with 68% of those micro-managed employees feeling like their morale had decreased as a result, and 55% stating that it negatively affected their productivity.
No wonder. Micro-management can make a work environment unbearable - and seriously undermine your confidence. In one previous job, my biggest ick was receiving a constant stream of Slack messages from one manager reminding me to do tasks I was already in the process of doing. Some of them would be time-stamped at 4.30am. Did this man not have better things to be doing than nitpicking over a junior colleague’s work in the dead of night? I have no idea - but I do know it made me feel jittery, panicked and constantly on edge.
So how do you know when an ick is a fleeting irritation and when it’s a sign that it’s time to move on? “Every job has pros and cons, and natural life cycles exist within our careers, but if it’s getting to the point where you’re experiencing these feelings every day (or for a number or months, or years) and it’s impacting your overall mental health, then there may be more to it,” Stapleton advises.
The first step to diagnosing the ick, she says, is to “evaluate what’s going on elsewhere in your life. Are you getting enough sleep? Are you eating healthily? Are you getting enough exercise? Is everything OK at home? If that’s all in order, and it really is just your job that’s the problem, then it’s worth unpicking what’s behind your irritations, and considering what action you can take”.
She also suggests trying to identify “a particular trigger or trend in your negative reactions” – if it is linked to a specific task or a recent change in responsibilities, maybe they “can be distributed elsewhere on the team, or your role can be remoulded”.
But if you’re constantly left wondering “what’s the point?” after each jargon-loaded strategy meeting, it’s probably a sign that your relationship with your job has reached its natural end point. “If, deep down, you see little purpose or meaning to your work or company, it may be time to move on, or even consider a career change,” Stapleton says. Time to start polishing the CV - but maybe don’t name-check the ick in your exit interview.
*Names have been changed
Image: Getty