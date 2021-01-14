There’s no getting away from the fact that women of colour don’t have the same opportunities for career progression as their white counterparts.

The 2020 Colour of Power index revealed that just 11 out of 1,099 positions in the UK’s most powerful institutions are held by women of colour. According to a recent report on diversity in the boardroom, the number of Black and minority ethnic (BAME) women on boards in FTSE 100 companies is just 3.8%.

The Fawcett Society’s 2020 Sex and Power report further highlights the lack of ethnic minority women across top jobs in all sectors. There are no women of colour represented within the highest levels of the civil service, there has never been a Supreme Court judge who is a person of colour, and BAME women make up just one per cent of university vice-chancellors.