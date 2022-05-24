“Making mistakes is something everybody does and they can be a powerful learning tool,” explains Luciana Andreoni of agency True & North.

“But when it comes to career mistakes, we are less quick to brush them off – and it stands to reason. Career mistakes feel very much of our own doing. And it does lead you to question how successful you are or will be in your job or career, which can have a direct impact on your confidence and sense of worth.

“But career mistakes are inevitable and, in a similar way to mistakes in any other aspect of life, provide an opportunity to grow and develop. For example, messing up an interview will make you sharper when the next one comes up. Plus, very few people start their careers knowing exactly what they want to do or what their strengths and weaknesses are. It’s only by taking a job you turn out to hate (or that you suck at) that you find out what your path should be.”

“I’ve come to realise over time that experience is everything, both good and bad,” agrees Vicki Maguire of advertising agency Havas London. “So it’s not just OK to make career mistakes, it actually makes you a better candidate. The secret is to own them. If I was interviewing a candidate who’d had a varied career path and could tell me stories of how she messed up but learned from her mistakes, I’d hire her on the spot.”

Stylist asked eight women about their biggest career “mistake” and how they overcame it. This is what they said.