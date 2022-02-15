Whatever stage you’re at in your career stage or whatever path it’s taking, it always pays to have a few pearls of wisdom in your back pocket for when imposter syndrome hits or you have to navigate a difficult work situation. Changing sectors, interviewing for a dream job, plucking up the confidence to present or building a rapport with your team can feel insurmountable. But fear not.

Stylist asked 25 women working across media, healthcare, fashion, technology, music, business, energy and finance about the one pro tip that has guided them through their career. This is what they said.