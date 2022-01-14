If you’re feeling stuck and want to get your career moving once again, Ellis recommends giving the following three steps a go.

Ask ‘coach yourself’ questions

“The first thing you can do is ask yourself some good Coach Yourself questions,” Ellis says. “Coach Yourself questions have three key elements: they’re open questions (so they start with who, what, why, where, when or how), they’re asked one at a time (because if you bunch them together you lose insight and don’t gain the self-awareness) and they’re ‘I’ questions (instead of asking, ‘Why won’t my manager promote me?’ you ask, ‘What can I do to continue to progress?’).

“While we supply some Coach Yourself questions in the book, everyone can write their own ones. But a couple that are good to get people started if they’re feeling a bit stuck are:

What do I want to be true in 12 months’ time that isn’t true now?

Who am I learning from?

What does success mean to me?

“The other thing I would encourage people to explore when they’re in the questioning phase is to move away from career plans. You’re much better off thinking about possibilities – what possibilities you’d like to explore – rather than being fixed to a plan.”

Prototype your progression

“Often when we feel stuck it’s because the promotion we want isn’t available to us, or because we want to move to a different department but we’re not sure how your talents will transfer to that area. But if we think about what we want our progression to be in those terms, it can feel quite binary – it either happens, or it doesn’t. And that can lead to feeling stuck.

“For example, if you think, ‘I want to become a manager,’ then you either become a manager or you don’t. But if you think, ‘Why do I want to be a manager? Because I really enjoy developing people,’ then that’s your why.