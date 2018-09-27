Find that person you particularly admire at work and try mimicking the way they do things – maybe they make great to-do lists on a Monday morning, or head to the gym at lunch to stay alert. Grab a coffee with them one day and ask how they do it. They won’t be weirded out – after all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Take things one step at a time

The ultimate way to build confidence that will stick is by taking things one step at a time. What could feel almost impossible in one go becomes a lot more doable when broken down into a series of smaller steps.

If a step feels overwhelming or too difficult, then break it down into smaller ones. This way you set yourself up for constant successes by achieving small goals regularly, and you’ll naturally feel more confident when you have constant achievements to be proud of.

Ask for help

Do you ask for help when you don’t know how to do something, or do you pretend to know what you’re doing in order to avoid looking ‘stupid’? Most of us are guilty of the latter.

When you’re briefed on a task you think you’ll struggle with, why not book in a 10 minute chat with the person briefing you. The worst they can do is say no, and most will appreciate you going to the effort to really understand what is being asked of you.