How this social enterprise is diversifying the creative industries

Anoushka Dossa, 44, is director of talent at Creative Access, a social enterprise supporting BAME people in creative industries. She lives in London with her son.

MY ALARM GOES OFF…

Around 6.30am, when my little boy clambers into bed for a snuggle. He loves I Spy right now, so we regularly play that. I try not to be on my phone too much around him, but I’ll peek at emails. No matter how early I get up, it’s a mad dash to get him to school. I make him an omelette and shovel whatever I can down my throat – most likely toast. I’ll wear something comfy like a thick knit, jeans and boots.

MY COMMUTE IS…

Not too bad. I walk my son to school then walk to the station listening to classical music or old-school R&B, depending on my mood. I’m lucky enough to usually get a seat on the train and I use that time for emails.

I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR…

Running recruitment at Creative Access, where we place entry-level candidates from under-represented groups into the creative industries.