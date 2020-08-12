Is this for me? Her Hustle is the women’s career platform lifting the veil on the world of work and empowering freelancers, founders and everyone in between to pursue the career they want, on their own terms. They believe everyone should have the opportunity to build a career combining passion, purpose and financial freedom, which is why they’re democratising access to the information and resources you need to get there.

Why should I join? Her Hustle shares with you the reality of that glossy job you may be dreaming of, in a way that didn’t previously seem possible. By following their content, online and offline events, virtual ‘How I Hustle with…’ series, forthcoming career blog and newly launched membership programme, you can hear from the women who already have the job you want and find out how they did it. Membership is priced at £25 a month and includes daily virtual work sessions, lunchtime webinars, access to private Slack channel, networking opportunities and a monthly group career coaching session.

What’s the backstory? Her Hustle was born out of the strong bond of female friendship and a quarter-life crisis. Elspeth Merry and Emma-Louise Boynton grew up in south east London together, going their separate ways at uni, but finding themselves sat around a dinner table at 25 years old wondering where they were in their lives.

Merry explains to stylist.co.uk: “We wondered, ‘is this what we had planned for where we wanted to be at this age in our career? Did we even have a plan?’ We both felt we had left our careers to chance; through serendipitous meetings and series of what felt like small decisions leading to this one place. We both hated that the career advice we had received sucked, from school to uni, and we didn’t feel we had any of the tools and insight to actually make informed career decisions. We were ‘winging it,’ and understood that growing up as white middle class women in London meant we could ‘wing it’. This was something we wanted to address.”

The eureka moment for Her Hustle happened at the Gentlewoman’s club, an event series set up by the magazine, where women come together a couple of times a year to do an activity and network, drink, laugh and tell stories with other women. They knew then that they wanted to bring women together over important conversations about careers, in a way that was both accessible and relatable. They wanted to create something that we wished we had had in their early twenties.