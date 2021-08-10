Common behaviours include:

• They are always negative or complaining about something

• They are indiscrete, unprofessional or spread gossip

• They are always late or have an excuse for why they’ve not done their actions

• They never switch on their video in team meetings, even when everyone else does

But these are small things, I hear you say, but are they enough to count as toxic? If they happen consistently, to the extent that they bring down the performance levels or the energy of the rest of the team, then yes. We all have our bad days when we’re not feeling camera ready or we’re a bit down, but toxic teammates make work harder for everyone else in the team, on a regular basis.