Drill down what it is you want

“People get so tied up with where they are, that they forget where it is they’re going,” says Sunley. “I get my clients to list their work values and often the ones that are most important to them – things like trust and respect – are lost at the bottom of it.

“You need to stop and think, ‘what is it that really makes me happy; what’s important, and how can I get it?’ Once you’ve identified this and separated it from other peoples’ opinions or aspirations, or worries about security or money, you’ve made your first step. You need to think about what you LOVE doing first. Find out what makes you excited and passionate enough to pour all your energy into it.”

Create a strategy around your transferable skills

“Passion and enthusiasm are great as the initial drivers behind your decision but beyond that, you need to think practically,” says Weightman. “Consider what exactly it is you have to offer and who would employ you. Not everything translates well between industries.

“You also need to consider how long it will take to transfer careers and what, if any, financial adjustments you’ll need to make. Then work hard and make it happen.”

Sunley agrees that transferable skills are key to this kind of move. “Many skill sets are relevant from one field for another; for example, a background in sales may benefit a fundraising charity role. Many people recruit on attitude and train on skill – so you need to be able to persuade an employer that you have that potential and that your background works, even without direct experience. Do your research well and present the evidence.”

“Can you integrate your current skills with the ones you want to develop?” asks Meager. “It’s not all about jacking it all in to become an artist. For example, I’m a financial services professional by experience but I realised I love the potential of people more than finance so I retrained as a psychologist. A lot of my work is taking leadership psychology back into my old area of expertise, because clients value that I understand the environment and know the real issues and challenges people face there.”

Expand your repertoire with relevant training

“Find out what you need to do to be a suitable candidate for the role,” says Mills. “This might involve further training, unpaid work experience, re-jigging your CV or you might need to take some stepping stone roles in order to move your career in the right direction for the jobs you want. Remember, you don’t need to take any job just because you are offered it – it’s got to be right for you. But if you don’t start even trying to make the move, then you are going to be missing out on some great opportunities.”

This may mean taking on freelance work, or enrolling on a course as you continue in your current job.

“It may help to retrain in your current role, if you can,” says Meager. “It might be hard work at first to fit both in, but it helps to keep the financial security whilst working somewhere familiar – and psychologically, this makes the change smoother.”