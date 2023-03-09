Earlier this week, another new report confirmed what so many of us have long known: that in 2023, women are being priced out of work and suffering from a growing gender pay gap as the result of a lack of affordable childcare.

In the UK, the average annual cost of a full-time nursery place for a child under two is now a whopping £14,836, with costs having risen by 5.9% in the past year while the availability of places has also dropped. And it’s forcing thousands of people each year to quit the job market.

What’s more, in a separate landmark survey of more than 4000 women, the British Chambers of Commerce found that as many as 67% felt childcare duties in the past decade had cost them progress at work – including pay rises, promotions, or career development. Almost 90% believed that additional support was needed in order to help women thrive in the workplace.