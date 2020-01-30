Claire Waxman was stalked for 12 years. Now, she’s using her experiences to help others

Claire Waxman, 44, is London’s first victims’ commissioner. She lives in the capital with her husband and two children.

MY ALARM GOES OFF…

At 6.30am; I snooze until 6.40am. I switch into work mode from the moment I wake up, checking the news, my emails and Twitter. Then I get the kids up and make toast. I try to get everyone to sit together to eat, and I feed the cats at the same time. It’s a bit of a mad rush. For work, I usually wear a dress and blazer. I drop both the kids off at school and then head in.

MY COMMUTE IS…

Not too bad. Depending on what I’m doing that day, I’ll get the Tube or a train. I use that time to reply to emails and read briefings.

I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR…

Working on behalf of victims to improve their experiences of the justice system and to help access support services in London.

I GOT THE JOB…

Off the back of my own experience – I was stalked for 12 years – and my work in victims’ rights. In 2013, I campaigned for a new stalking law and set up my organisation, Voice for Victims. I then drafted the first victims’ rights bill. When the commissioner role came up in 2017, it felt like it was my job. I wasn’t the typical hire, though, as I hadn’t worked in criminal justice. I came into the role on a three-year, fixed-term contract, which I saw as three years to work at top speed to make as much change as I could. I haven’t stopped since.