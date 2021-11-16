Despite some negative experiences, both Holly and Rebecca say there’s generally a higher level of respect when you’re cleaning someone’s home. “You’re in their space and you’re making it look good. If you worked in an office, I can’t imagine it being as respectful because the people in an office aren’t your employers,” says Rebecca.

It’s something Aimee*, 23, from Sheffield, has experienced firsthand. She’s been a cleaner for four years and is currently a Covid touchpoint cleaner in an office, working 12-hour days. “You get people that ignore you if you say ‘morning’ to them, which can be a bit degrading,” she says. “They look down at you because you’re just a little cleaner. It puts me off my day sometimes. You try to be nice and they blank you.”

This lack of respect is particularly jarring given the essential role cleaners have played throughout the pandemic. When there’s a Covid case in the office where Aimee works, it’s her job to disinfect the area. “It’s stressful,” she says. “You clean it non-stop and people are still like: ‘Can you clean it more?’ There’s only so much you can do.” It makes her anxious, as she nearly lost her mum to Covid this year. “I don’t want to be carrying it home to my mum, but I have to do it.”