If you’re looking to recreate a normal work day routine, take a look at some of London’s reopened co-working spaces.
What is the future of flexible working? Could the four-day working week become a reality? Are ’rotational offices’ going to be the new norm? Will train fares be lowered for part-time commuters?
These are all questions we’ve been asking since we first went into lockdown over five months ago. And, as we continue to navigate this new normal, another thing we want to know is: what part will co-working spaces play in the future of how we work?
Co-working spaces were growing in popularity before coronavirus, mostly thanks to the rise in freelance careers, small businesses and flexible working. Lockdown of course meant they had to close, but many are now starting to reopen with social distancing rules in place.
Having a space where you can go to work alongside other people, rely on good WiFi, enjoy air-conditioning and generally feel like you have a bit more of a normal routine, is more appealing than ever for many.
We’ve rounded up some of the best ones that have opened up around London.
Co-working spaces in London
Market, Peckham
Opposite Peckham Rye station, Market is a redeveloped 1908 Edwardian building that is now home to a mix of professional, cultural and social spaces.
It offers hot desks, fixed desks and studios. All workspace residents get what you’d expect: broadband, printers, bike storage and meeting rooms.
There are also things you wouldn’t expect: amazing views, restaurants, a roof garden, a basketball court and a live music venue, which are coming back to life now as the site emerges from the lockdown.
Uncommon, various London locations
Focused on wellbeing, space and service, Uncommon has sites in Liverpool Street, Highbury & Islington, Borough and Fulham. You have the options of day passes, weekend passes, hot desks and a dedicated desk.
Each site has fully equipped meeting rooms, ergonomic furniture, standing desks in shared spaces and quiet areas. The Thursday Drinks and Friday Breakfasts are a great way of getting to know other workers.
Arc Club, Homerton
Two minutes away from Homerton station, Arc Club is an east London neighbourhood workplace that offers full office functionality in a design-led interior to anyone in need of a local professional space to get work done.
It has three beautifully designed meeting rooms, a large conference room, a cafe, an outside area and a quiet library area for when you really need to concentrate.
Arc builds on creating a community with weekly social events and mixers.
Second Home, various London locations
With locations around the world, you can find London’s Second Home creative spaces in Clerkenwell Green, London Fields, Holland Park and Spital Fields.
Green energy is used in all of its spaces (notice the many plants), and cultural programmes are offered to everyone.
Whether you’re a lone wolf or part of a team, there are various membership options to choose from – including a new flexible pass.
Another Place, Stoke Newington
Just a minute’s walk away from Stoke Newington Station, Another Place offers a collaborative and inspiring working environment in a beautifully refurbished Victorian warehouse with high ceilings, lots of natural light and a spacious open plan work area. All the energy used is from 100% renewable sources.
There are different options available to suit different needs, including permanent desks, 24 hour access, weekly and daily hotdesking. But if there’s something you need that they don’t have, they welcome you to just ask.
Idea Space, Battersea
Located in Battersea, within a 10-minute walk from Clapham Junction Station, Idea Space is a creative and friendly co-working space. It offers monthly memberships tailored to your needs, meeting rooms of different sizes, event space and ‘pay as you go’ services.
The aim is to build a local community of like-minded individuals, who want to break the 9-5 cycle of traditional working.
Hotel Elephant, Elephant & Castle
Founded by local artist and long term resident, Reuben Powell, Hotel Elephant was established in 2009 as a not for profit company to provide space for Arts, Culture and Enterprise in Southwark.
Along with the expected facilities, there is also a shared kitchen and breakout areas. It also regularly holds cool events and holds yoga lessons.
Top image: Getty
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…