The way we work is constantly changing, and as a result so is the way we get hired. But while there’s plenty about the job hunting process that feels outdated, from cover letters to formal interviews, is technology really the answer?

In BBC Three’s documentary Computer Says No, which aired last night (16 March), journalist Daniel Henry delved into the murky world of computer automated hiring and artificial intelligence.

According to Henry’s investigation, algorithms are increasingly being used to make hiring decisions, with the average job hunter’s CV being put through several machine-driven stages before it’s seen by a human being.