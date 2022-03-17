Computer Says No on BBC Three: how AI biases in “high-tech hiring” are putting people of colour and neurodivergent people at a disadvantage
BBC Three’s latest documentary investigates how algorithm-based hiring is leading to the exclusion of certain groups.
The way we work is constantly changing, and as a result so is the way we get hired. But while there’s plenty about the job hunting process that feels outdated, from cover letters to formal interviews, is technology really the answer?
In BBC Three’s documentary Computer Says No, which aired last night (16 March), journalist Daniel Henry delved into the murky world of computer automated hiring and artificial intelligence.
According to Henry’s investigation, algorithms are increasingly being used to make hiring decisions, with the average job hunter’s CV being put through several machine-driven stages before it’s seen by a human being.
While this undoubtedly streamlines the process for the companies, Henry found that the use of high-tech hiring is often harming candidates’ chances of success.
As the documentary explains, the artificial intelligence-based recruitment industry is expected to be worth £35 billion by 2028, and is considered to both encourage diversity and remove hiring biases.
However, while making the film Henry discovered that race, gender and emotion can all be misinterpreted by some facial analysis technology and voice transcription services still struggle with accuracy when faced with regional UK accents.
Studies have repeatedly shown that AI struggles to recognise people with darker skin tones, putting people of colour at a disadvantage during automated interviews and video tasks.
With an increasing amount of facial analysis technology being used in recruitment, Henry says there is a significant risk of the technology people are creating reflecting real-life situations, replicating historic biases and prejudices and setting certain groups up for failure.
In one experiment, computer scientist Lauren Rhue found that England footballers Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were incorrectly labeled as “angry” while smiling and identified as female.
Kevin Parker, CEO of recruitment software HireVue, which was featured in the documentary told BBC Three: “Based on our research, we concluded the historically minimal value provided by the visual analysis didn’t warrant continuing to incorporate it in the assessments in light of the potential concerns. Our assessment models are validated and tested continuously and meet or exceed fairness standards in hiring. Enabling a better, faster, fairer experience for job seekers is paramount.”
But in a world that’s continually reliant on technology, are we destined to inherit the biases that come with it?
Computer Says No aired on BBC Three at 8pm on 16 March and is available to watch on iPlayer.
Images: Getty/BBC Three