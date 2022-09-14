You need to take advantage of being all together this and next week and do as much after-hours gossiping and emotion-sharing as you can muster. Obviously, you won’t be able to resist some chatting during work hours and I’m sure bosses will expect and be tolerant of this. However, this will be so much more enjoyable if you don’t have to do it in whispered tones for fear you might be disturbing others. If you can wait until coffee, lunch or evening time so as not to compromise anyone’s work projects, you can focus during work hours in the knowledge you can talk more freely later on. It’s also an opportunity to extend your usual social group at work by organising a get-together for a wider circle. Remember that many will be feeling like you and just hoping for the chance to exchange feelings. Even if yours is not an especially sociable workplace, this would be the perfect time for you to suggest a get-together to pay homage to the late Queen and her family. If only a few take you up on your invite, don’t be put off. Just make the most of the opportunity and use the time to properly explore your emotions with one another.

You may find that you’ll gradually meander onto other personal topics you don’t normally explore with work friends. For example, I have just had a long conversation about my parents and grandparents with a former colleague as we were comparing our reactions to the Queen’s death. I was recalling my own sharp sorrow when I first caught sight of my late father’s coffin.

This week, someone who has been an eternal presence in our lives has gone forever and you, like all of us, are allowed to be moved by her passing.