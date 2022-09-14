Honest Boss: “I’m struggling to concentrate at work after the Queen’s death. What should I do?”
It’s normal to feel unsettled following a national tragedy, but how do you manage to stay focused at work at the same time? The Honest Boss dishes out her advice.
“Like many people, I feel really unsettled after the Queen’s death, and I’m struggling to concentrate at work when there’s so much going on in the world right now. How do you recommend I get through this period?”
The events of the past week have definitely been discombobulating for all of us. Even those who don’t consider themselves royalists might share at the very least some feelings of distraction. The reality is that we are living through a significant moment in history and the death of the Queen and all of its consequences are dominating every media channel. It is therefore completely natural to be unsettled and sidetracked.
In fact, I think it would be rather peculiar to remain steadfastly untouched by rolling images of a family’s grief alongside public outpourings of sympathy. You should take some comfort in being part of this collective experience as that is the route to get you through the next few weeks as the story continues to unfold. Personally, I was intrigued by the controversy about some sporting fixtures such as football matches being cancelled out of respect for the late Queen and her family. Those other events that did go ahead as planned – such as cricket, rugby and racing – seemed to me to provide the perfect platform for fans to come together. TV showed imagery of crowds expressing their empathy with the royal family, be this through singing the national anthem, wearing black armbands or obeying a minute’s silence. These scenes reminded me that there is something remarkably uplifting, comforting and healing about joining like-minded people and being encouraged to share emotions. It’s what many throughout history have recognised, from churches to concert performers to Alcoholics Anonymous. As the latter has always espoused, comparing and sharing emotions is a form of therapy.
Humans are sociable creatures and we are programmed to reach out to one another in times of joy and sadness. This is why we retain such a strong instinct to celebrate major life events with our nearest and dearest. Birthdays, weddings and funerals all operate from this principle – we want to hug, dance, laugh and cry together. Somehow, this warm fellowship releases us from ourselves to express our innermost feelings. Just think back to a few months ago to the joy on all of those Harry Styles fans’ faces as they held each other and sang together throughout his performances. Even thinking about those pictures makes me smile. Rituals like these play an important role in our emotional wellbeing.
If the royal family has taught us anything it’s the power of ritual. This is probably one explanation for why they are still a force to be reckoned with in spite of their controversies and somewhat outmoded traditions. And if ever it was time to take a leaf out of their book, this is it. If you’re currently not WFH and are with colleagues in an office or other work environment, then I would say, ‘lucky you’. As someone who’s self-employed, it’s at times like this that I crave to be in an office. Some of the best memories at work are when a current news story can be collectively examined and discussed, poring over the minute details, listening to everyone’s point of view and gauging different reactions. It can be so stimulating and, dare I say it, even exciting.
I was working in a particularly lively office when Princess Diana tragically lost her life. The following days practically bordered on the hysterical as we all felt such deep and complex emotions about what had happened. None of us knew her, but we had been enchanted by her story for so long that she felt like one of us. Sharing our feelings in the office was completely cathartic and helped us process the enormity of the tragedy. Strange as it may sound, it was one of the most bonding experiences of my career.
You need to take advantage of being all together this and next week and do as much after-hours gossiping and emotion-sharing as you can muster. Obviously, you won’t be able to resist some chatting during work hours and I’m sure bosses will expect and be tolerant of this. However, this will be so much more enjoyable if you don’t have to do it in whispered tones for fear you might be disturbing others. If you can wait until coffee, lunch or evening time so as not to compromise anyone’s work projects, you can focus during work hours in the knowledge you can talk more freely later on. It’s also an opportunity to extend your usual social group at work by organising a get-together for a wider circle. Remember that many will be feeling like you and just hoping for the chance to exchange feelings. Even if yours is not an especially sociable workplace, this would be the perfect time for you to suggest a get-together to pay homage to the late Queen and her family. If only a few take you up on your invite, don’t be put off. Just make the most of the opportunity and use the time to properly explore your emotions with one another.
You may find that you’ll gradually meander onto other personal topics you don’t normally explore with work friends. For example, I have just had a long conversation about my parents and grandparents with a former colleague as we were comparing our reactions to the Queen’s death. I was recalling my own sharp sorrow when I first caught sight of my late father’s coffin.
This week, someone who has been an eternal presence in our lives has gone forever and you, like all of us, are allowed to be moved by her passing.
Images: Getty