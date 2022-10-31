Beating the stress of yes: how confident communication could be the key to setting boundaries at work
Learning how to tackle potentially difficult conversations with confidence could be the key to decreasing your stress levels at work.
Picture the scene: your work inbox is already teeming with unread messages, your to-do list seems to double in size every time you look at it and your calendar is crammed, with every last half-hour accounted for. Then, your boss appears over your shoulder to ask if you could just take on this extra project/pick up this extra shift/stay late for the event on Thursday (delete as appropriate). And because saying no just feels too awkward, you end up saddled with yet more work to do – and feeling even more stressed out than you were to start off with.
We’ve probably all been there. In the moment, the discomfort of setting boundaries for yourself feels greater than the potential hassle of just gritting your teeth and getting on with it. Indeed, a 2014 study from the Baylor School of Medicine and George Mason University in the US discovered that women find it harder than men to say no to tasks that aren’t part of their normal jobs, as a result of social norms that view women as “nurturers and helpers”.
It’s only afterwards that the “stress of saying yes”, as coach Judith Quin puts it, starts to kick in – when you realise exactly how this extra work you’ve agreed to is going to impact you. “So often people are stressed at work because they don’t feel heard or able to make themselves heard,” Quin says, adding that the “stress of saying yes” can stem from “not having the confidence to set boundaries”.
“The most common way I come across the stress of saying ‘yes’ manifesting in the workplace is my clients taking on too much extra work, too many extra hours or always being the go-to person to ask ‘would you just help with…’” she explains, adding that saying yes often stems from “the desire to help others, to be liked or feel useful, and from a fear that if they say no they will then be seen as difficult, obstructive or worse than that – they’ll be letting people down.”
This can lead to an “extremely vicious cycle”, she says. “When you become known as the one who will always say yes or go out of their way, do more, stay late or help out, then everyone starts asking… and the more you feel bad about saying no to person A because you said yes to person B.” Sound familiar?
According to Quin, lack of confidence in communication is a major contributor to burnout because people don’t speak up early enough.
If you feel able to assert yourself, you’re less likely to end up taking on extra tasks because the alternative (saying no) feels too embarrassing, so you’ll have more time to focus on your main responsibilities, meaning that, in turn, you’re more likely to feel engaged by your work, rather than drained and burned out.
“If we possess the skills to clearly communicate our boundaries then people are a lot less likely to take on more than they are capable of, and others are less likely to take advantage of a kind or generous nature, respecting the boundaries set,” Quin says. “The other benefit of being a clear and confident communicator is that when things are starting to get too much or if there are outside influences adding stress to your life, you have the skills and tools to be able to express this to your team or manager and adjust the structures to make any additional requirements manageable.
“It is vital to notice your signals and symptoms early and let people know, set the boundaries firmly and ask for the help you need,” she adds. “Stop suffering in silence − in the end, it costs you your mental and physical health and costs the company in people, productivity and profit.”
If you’re struggling to say no to your colleagues, Quin recommends asking yourself why you’re so keen not to rock the boat. “If I ask if you like or agree with everyone you’ve ever met or heard speak, the answer will be ‘no’,” she says. “So, remember this and ask yourself why are you putting so much effort into wanting everyone to like or agree with you?
“Detach the situation from the emotions you are feeling,” she adds. “Take time to work through what the actual and specific problem is and what you specifically need to change in order for it to feel better − not everything, but specifics.”
It’s not just about setting boundaries. Better communication confidence can make potentially anxiety-inducing work scenarios like public speaking, making presentations or having a difficult conversation less worrisome too. So what’s the easiest way to start asserting yourself in the office, even if the very idea makes you want to hide under your desk? For Quin, it’s all about how we use our voice, but that doesn’t necessarily mean amping up the volume and shouting people down. It’s more subtle than that.
“Some people think confidence is about being loud, but there is no need to be someone you are not,” she says. “If you are softly spoken, though, and want to increase volume a little, just open your mouth a little wider. You will be surprised how much of a difference this can make.”
She also recommends reframing the interaction by “focus[ing] on the person or people you’re speaking to, rather than on your own anxiety about speaking. They want to hear how what you have to say will benefit or interest them and are concentrating on this rather than judging you.”
It’s worth taking the time before a big meeting or difficult chat to get your thoughts in order and work out how you are going to raise your points, as “when you’re clear about what you want to say, you’ll be calmer and able to express yourself more eloquently,” Quin adds. “This means people hear you better.
“Avoid over-explaining, as this can start to sound like making excuses and finally, remember to keep it short and simple.”
