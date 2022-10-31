If you feel able to assert yourself, you’re less likely to end up taking on extra tasks because the alternative (saying no) feels too embarrassing, so you’ll have more time to focus on your main responsibilities, meaning that, in turn, you’re more likely to feel engaged by your work, rather than drained and burned out.

“If we possess the skills to clearly communicate our boundaries then people are a lot less likely to take on more than they are capable of, and others are less likely to take advantage of a kind or generous nature, respecting the boundaries set,” Quin says. “The other benefit of being a clear and confident communicator is that when things are starting to get too much or if there are outside influences adding stress to your life, you have the skills and tools to be able to express this to your team or manager and adjust the structures to make any additional requirements manageable.

“It is vital to notice your signals and symptoms early and let people know, set the boundaries firmly and ask for the help you need,” she adds. “Stop suffering in silence − in the end, it costs you your mental and physical health and costs the company in people, productivity and profit.”

If you’re struggling to say no to your colleagues, Quin recommends asking yourself why you’re so keen not to rock the boat. “If I ask if you like or agree with everyone you’ve ever met or heard speak, the answer will be ‘no’,” she says. “So, remember this and ask yourself why are you putting so much effort into wanting everyone to like or agree with you?

“Detach the situation from the emotions you are feeling,” she adds. “Take time to work through what the actual and specific problem is and what you specifically need to change in order for it to feel better − not everything, but specifics.”

It’s not just about setting boundaries. Better communication confidence can make potentially anxiety-inducing work scenarios like public speaking, making presentations or having a difficult conversation less worrisome too. So what’s the easiest way to start asserting yourself in the office, even if the very idea makes you want to hide under your desk? For Quin, it’s all about how we use our voice, but that doesn’t necessarily mean amping up the volume and shouting people down. It’s more subtle than that.