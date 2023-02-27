‘Conscious quitting’ is the new trend shaping the world of work – but is it a good idea?
Would you quit your job because of a company’s values? A growing number of people are, according to new research.
The world of work is a tumultuous place right now. With the cost of living crisis reshaping industries and the legacy of the pandemic leading more people to reconsider what they want from their job, it’s no surprise that so many new trends and behaviours are popping up at the moment.
Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen everything from the rise of quiet quitting and rage applying to hush trips and resenteeism. And now, there’s another term on the block: ‘conscious quitting’.
Used to describe an increase in the number of employees quitting due to their company’s values, conscious quitting can be related to everything from an organisation’s sustainability credentials to its equality and diversity policies. According to a recent study, it’s particularly prevalent among 18–24-year-olds – but Gen Z isn’t the only age group concerned about the values of the company they work for.
In fact, according to the results of the Net Positive Employee Barometer, two-thirds of British workers (of all ages) are anxious about the future of the planet and society and want to work for a company trying to impact the world positively in some way. The same number also think efforts by the business they work for to tackle environmental and societal challenges do not go far enough – with many believing their CEO or leaders don’t care.
Charlotte Davies, a career expert at LinkedIn, says the rise of conscious quitting is representative of a broader trend of people looking to move on from their current roles.
“According to our latest research, over 20 million Brits are considering changing jobs in 2023, with many employees feeling the effects of economic, social and environmental uncertainty,” she says. “When we look at how this breaks down by different age groups, we can see that younger workers are driven to leave their current company if it doesn’t align with their values, with Gen Z leading the way.”
However, while the current turbulent economic, political and social climate may be encouraging more people to look for a job that makes a positive impact on society, Davies warns against people taking drastic action before doing a bit of their own investigating. Indeed, she explains, while it may not seem like your company is doing much, underneath the surface there may be more work than you realise.
“I would always suggest speaking to your manager in the first instance about your concerns – it could be that your company is ‘quietly’ doing its bit for the environment or other causes that you feel strongly about, and there may even be opportunities for you to get involved in these efforts by joining an employee resource group or organising committee,” Davies says.
“If, however, you are still looking to ‘consciously quit’, taking time to reflect on your current role and think about the skills you may bring to a new job in a different sector is a good place to start.”
To find out more about how to secure a job which represents your values, we asked Davies to share some of her top tips for getting started. Here’s what she had to say.
How to find a job that represents your values
Expand your LinkedIn network to discover job inspiration and opportunities
“The importance of making and maintaining connections should never be underestimated,” Davies says.
“Eight people are hired every minute on LinkedIn, so make the most of your online presence. Use the LinkedIn search tool to find and follow people in the industry talking about your values on the platform and engage with them.
“This will demonstrate your interest and commitment to those ideals and causes – and you never know, a future employer could be engaging with the post too.”
Check the job description for company values
“When it comes to job descriptions, many companies feature a section which outlines their core values,” she explains.
“For example, ‘Why Join Us’ or ‘What to Expect at our Company’. This will give a flavour of its values and if they have decided to highlight these, it’s likely that they are a priority.”
Lead with your passions and experience on your LinkedIn profile
“The ‘About’ section is a useful personalisation tool to highlight your interest and experience in the causes you care about, as well as key values,” Davies says.
“If you don’t have direct experience in a specific sector you want to move into (for example, the charity sector), you may want to include volunteering or other activities you’ve taken part in, to demonstrate your passion for this area.
“Be sure to also add these to your ‘experience’ section, as well as highlighting your passions under the causes section.”
Brush up your interview skills
“Going for a new role can be a daunting experience, and particularly so if you’re looking to make a career move or shift into a different sector,” she adds.
“LinkedIn Learning has nearly 17,000 courses available across business, creative and technical categories, while new courses are added every week. From Video Interview Tips to the LinkedIn Interview Prep tool there’s plenty of content to help you put your best foot forward in your job hunt.”
