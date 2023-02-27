‘Conscious quitting’ is the new trend shaping the world of work – but is it a good idea?

However, while the current turbulent economic, political and social climate may be encouraging more people to look for a job that makes a positive impact on society, Davies warns against people taking drastic action before doing a bit of their own investigating. Indeed, she explains, while it may not seem like your company is doing much, underneath the surface there may be more work than you realise.

“I would always suggest speaking to your manager in the first instance about your concerns – it could be that your company is ‘quietly’ doing its bit for the environment or other causes that you feel strongly about, and there may even be opportunities for you to get involved in these efforts by joining an employee resource group or organising committee,” Davies says.

“If, however, you are still looking to ‘consciously quit’, taking time to reflect on your current role and think about the skills you may bring to a new job in a different sector is a good place to start.”

To find out more about how to secure a job which represents your values, we asked Davies to share some of her top tips for getting started. Here’s what she had to say.