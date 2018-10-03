Why this woman gets paid to preserve precious letters

Barbara Borghese is a conservator at The Postal Museum in London. She lives in London with her husband and son.

My alarm goes off…

At 6.30am but it usually takes me 15 minutes to wake up and get out of bed. Then I shower and wake my son up. Most days, I wear something comfortable under my lab coat, like silky trousers and a blouse. My husband makes breakfast every morning, usually cappuccinos with croissants, fruit and yogurt. I drop my son at school then get the Tube to work.

I’m responsible for…

The preservation and conservation of the collections at The Postal Museum. I assess and then restore the works the museum acquires. The tough decisions come when I have to say no to a piece that a curator is really passionate about. I mentor the students that work in the lab with us, too.

I got the job…

By studying to be a conservator. I’m Italian, so I grew up around art and ruins – I went to museums and galleries every weekend. It felt like a natural extension for me. I trained in Italy but my first job was at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History. Since then, I’ve worked for Historic Royal Palaces and at the British Library. I started working at The Postal Museum a few years before it opened in 2017.