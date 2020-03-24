Self-employed during coronavirus? Martin Lewis has this important update for you

How is the government going to protect self-employed people during the coronavirus pandemic? It’s a question that still hasn’t been properly addressed.

Last week, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced increased benefits for the self-employed.

They are: VAT payments by companies deferred until the end of June; interest-free cash grants to small businesses; self-assessment income tax payments for July 2020 deferred for six months; increase in standard Universal Credit of £20 a week, with the same rise for those still on the working tax credit scheme; and nearly £1bn for those struggling to pay rent, through increases in housing benefit and Universal Credit.

However, he did not guarantee their wages.