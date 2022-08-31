Ros Jones from the The Business Wellbeing Club says that while it shouldn’t be this way, we might have to make personal choices that reduce how much energy we use if we want to keep working from home.

She says: “It’s so important that we continue to look after our wellbeing. If people are working from home and are concerned about the impact that will have on increased energy bills, you can try keeping warm by wearing more clothing, drinking hot fluids, getting up to move and stretch out from time to time, shutting windows and doors and all the usual things you’d do to keep warm.

If you own your home, there are potential improvements that could improve the building’s energy efficiency. “While it’s still summer, perhaps it’s also a good opportunity to take a look at your home and see what can be done to reduce heat loss from a structural point of view, whether it’s windows, the roof, insulation or even solar panelling – and there may be grants available for significant work to help reduce energy costs.”

Equally though, your employer might be able to help, perhaps with a WFH stipend. She says: “If your employer no longer provides a workplace for you to go to and is requiring you to work from home, speak to them. It would be reasonable for you to ask for financial assistance to cover costs of increased energy bills resulting from you working from home.”

If your employer does not have an office or you are required to live far away from the office, you may be entitled to tax relief on expenses such as business phone calls and energy bills.