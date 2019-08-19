Here’s how to recover if you cry at work

There are all kinds of non-work-related reasons why you might find yourself sniffling in the office. Perhaps you’ve recently gone through a break-up, a family member is ill, or you’ve had a big row with a friend. You might even be grieving the loss of someone close to you. In these situations, focusing on a spreadsheet can feel nigh-on impossible – and welling up is perilously easy.

Found yourself getting teary in the office about external events? Your first move should be cutting yourself some slack, says Crosse.

“We are all human, not cardboard cut-outs or automatons that come into work to do a job and then go back to their real lives at the end of the day,” she says. “Even if you think you’re putting on a brave face or covering up the fact you have problems at home, the cracks will be visible for everyone to see. It’s like lugging a great rucksack in and hoping nobody will notice.”

However, she warns that we shouldn’t make a habit of breaking down at work. If you regularly weep over the “small stuff”, your coworkers are unlikely to take you seriously when something big happens. “There’s a lot of talk these days about having the courage to be vulnerable, but if a person has a history of bursting into tears on a regular basis it’s unlikely to elicit much sympathy from colleagues.”