“Workplace attire is becoming less formal and lockdown has definitely played a part in this trend,” Amanda Lennon, HR director and employment partner at law firm Spencer West tells Stylist.

However, according to Rachel Foster, HR director and owner of Quirky Frog, going braless at work is unlikely to ever become the norm. “Remote working is extremely different to life back in the office. We associate home with comfort, hence the ditching of the bra was embraced,” she explains.

The office, she says, is associated with professionalism instead. “ There may be elements of insecurity for women in the workplace environment, in the shape of other colleagues, employers or clients and concern around their reactions.”